Bob Marley: New ‘Redemption Song’ video celebrates the reggae legend’s 75th

An computer animated video of among his most renowned tracks has actually been launched.

The new video for “Redemption Song” was uploaded on the MARLEY75 website.

French musicians Octave Marsal and also Theo De Gueltzl attracted the visuals included in the new video which aid inform the tune’s tale of emancipation.

“I think it came out amazing,” Marley’s child Cedella informedBillboard “We went through this six-month process with Octave and Theo going through it page by page, us looking at stuff and approving it all. When I watch it, it still gives me goosebumps.”