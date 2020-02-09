Bob Marley: New ‘Redemption Song’ video celebrates the reggae legend’s 75th

An computer animated video of among his most renowned tracks has actually been launched.
The new video for “Redemption Song” was uploaded on the MARLEY75 website.
French musicians Octave Marsal and also Theo De Gueltzl attracted the visuals included in the new video which aid inform the tune’s tale of emancipation.
“I think it came out amazing,” Marley’s child Cedella informedBillboard “We went through this six-month process with Octave and Theo going through it page by page, us looking at stuff and approving it all. When I watch it, it still gives me goosebumps.”
“Redemption Song” was included on Marley’s last workshop cd, “Uprising,” which was launched in 1980.
Marley passed away in 1981 of cancer cells. He was 36.
His family members has actually prepared celebrations throughout the year consisting of a Bob Marley Celebration at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May which is being led by his kids Ziggy and also Stephen.