Cricket on social media: Magic from KP, Ben Stokes’ virtual race and some glorious golf | Cricket News

Cricket on social media: Magic from KP, Ben Stokes' virtual race and some glorious golf

Kevin Pietersen carried out fairly the magic trick on TikTok

As lockdown continues, cricket gamers, pundits and followers alike are attempting all method of issues to maintain busy.

From magic methods to golf to a virtual grand prix, to hat-trick debates, we have a look at the highest tweets of the week from across the cricketing world…

This have to be the catch of the week!

England one-day captain EOIN MORGAN was anticipating a excessive end from Ben Stokes in final Sunday’s Virtual F1 GP…

Before an early spin had STUART BROAD suggesting he ought to have saved quiet!

STOKES might have completed 18th and final however noticed the larger image…

STOKES was quickly again into his health work…

BUMBLE’s golf sport seems to be in first rate nick…

But it isn’t a patch on that of Scotland star MATTHEW CROSS!

DOMINIC CORK took slight umbrage at Darren Gough saying his Test hat-trick was higher…

But the Sky Sports Cricket Twitter followers have spoken, Corky!

KEVIN PIETERSEN has became Dynamo…

Here is our weekly have a look at how ALEX HARTLEY is conserving busy – she actually makes an effort!

MARK WAUGH was nice to look at, whichever bat he was utilizing…

ROB KEY will need to have taught fellow Kent boy Joe Denly the whole lot he is aware of…



