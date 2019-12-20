South Africa will target Joe Root, says Jacques Kallis | Cricket News







Joe Root lastly discovered his kind with a double hundred in Hamilton

Jacques Kallis says South Africa will goal under-pressure England captain Joe Root through the forthcoming Check collection.

Root has struggled with the bat this yr as England didn’t regain the Ashes and had been crushed in New Zealand, though he lastly discovered his kind with a double hundred in Hamilton.

Kallis, who has joined South Africa’s backroom workforce as batting marketing consultant, admits the hosts will single out Root in a bid to intensify the scrutiny surrounding his captaincy.

“He is below a little bit of stress however each captain goes by means of that,” Kallis instructed a press convention.

“They’ve saved him as captain so that they clearly consider in him. We’ll actually attempt to hold the stress on him, and on England.

“It is in all probability an space we are going to attempt to goal and ensure we put as a lot stress on him, however he is a world-class participant so simply because he is below stress doesn’t suggest he is not going to have collection.

“Little question he will probably be up for an enormous battle and he’ll need to flip it spherical. We’ve got to verify we’re on the ball in opposition to him.”

1:52 Look again at the very best bits from England’s 2-1 Check collection win over South Africa in 2015/16 Look again at the very best bits from England’s 2-1 Check collection win over South Africa in 2015/16

Kallis has linked up with previous team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who’ve been appointed South Africa interim workforce director and head coach respectively.

The 44-year-old is broadly considered one of many biggest all-rounders in historical past, and he believes England’s Ben Stokes is able to reaching comparable heights.

“He is actually obtained the expertise to,” Kallis added. “I suppose it is as much as him how hungry he’s and the way far he needs to take his sport.

“The one factor that is been good is that he is performed it in a variety of codecs and now he is doing it in Check cricket as nicely, which may be very pleasing to observe – it is all the time good seeing all-rounders come by means of.

“He’ll be a key participant for them and we could have good robust plans in opposition to him with each bat and ball.”

Watch the primary Check between South Africa and England stay on Sky Sports activities Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.